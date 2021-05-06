Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Shares Down 12.1%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF)’s share price fell 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. 129,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 41,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.