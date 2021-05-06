Macquarie Upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to “Neutral”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.