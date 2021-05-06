Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 309.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,715. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.36. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

