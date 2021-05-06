LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

