Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

