Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $72.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.