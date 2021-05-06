Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 24042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,909,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.