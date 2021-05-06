Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Loop Industries.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Loop Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 1,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,693. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

