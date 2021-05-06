Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COMP. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Compass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Compass has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

