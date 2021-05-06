Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,332. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $692.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

