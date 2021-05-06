Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $112.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

