Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.07

Loews Co. (NYSE:L)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 5699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Loews by 261.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 150,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loews by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 139,970 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

