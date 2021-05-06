LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.77 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $124.77 million and approximately $132,822.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00014709 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

