Lobstex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1.01 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,893,657 coins and its circulating supply is 21,893,645 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

