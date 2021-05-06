Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG remained flat at $$2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 238,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

