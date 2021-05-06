Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 51 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 47.27 ($0.62).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.23 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.46 ($0.62).

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders purchased a total of 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543 over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

