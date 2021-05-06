LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 60,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

