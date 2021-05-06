Live Nation Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,368 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the average daily volume of 505 put options.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of LYV opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

