Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.83.

LYV stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.