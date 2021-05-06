Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.43

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 7956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

