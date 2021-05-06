Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $842.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

