Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 212.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HRL opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

