Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

