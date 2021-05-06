Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 156.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.