Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 1,419,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,454. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.
In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
