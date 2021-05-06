Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 1,419,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,454. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

