Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.70. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 222,304 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

