Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $570.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 545.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168,453 shares of company stock valued at $194,862,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,822. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

