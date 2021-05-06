Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.08

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 23024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $15,063,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 640,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

