LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 140,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $116.26 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

