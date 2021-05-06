Lendefi (LDFI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Lendefi has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $37,701.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00269865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01126158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00790216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,555.50 or 0.99685025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

