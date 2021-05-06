LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $1,282,750.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 145,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

