Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

ADBE stock opened at $486.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.56. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

