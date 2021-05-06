Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

