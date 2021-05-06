Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.