Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.57. 38,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,355,116. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

