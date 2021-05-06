Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.40. 17,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,452. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

