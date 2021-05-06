Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 271,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

