Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 4,200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.43. 65,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

