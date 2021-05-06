Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,998. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.