LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

