LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $165.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $144.73. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

