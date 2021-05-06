Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $142,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 30.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

