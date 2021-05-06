Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazydays by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

