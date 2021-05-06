Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,853. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

