Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 12,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,321. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,650 shares of company stock worth $6,748,707 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

