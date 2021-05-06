Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

LPI opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $560.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

