Lannebo Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.6% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,926.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

