Landbox Trading Up 12.6% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Landbox has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $503,692.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landbox has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00275611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.99 or 0.01161777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00748047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.78 or 0.99805823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

