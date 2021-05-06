Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $744.60

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 744.60 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 736.40 ($9.62), with a volume of 166722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.80 ($9.42).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 661.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

