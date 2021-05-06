Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $81.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $78.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

